NVIDIA unveils Space-1 to build AI systems for orbit
NVIDIA is making a big move into space tech with its new Space-1 project.
The company, led by Jensen Huang, wants to build AI systems that can handle the harsh realities of space missions: think extreme temperatures and high radiation.
A recent job posting for a lead architect hints that NVIDIA's first-ever AI platform for orbit could be in the works.
Engineers can monitor Space-1 from Earth
Unveiled at NVIDIA's GTC 2026 event, Space-1 uses its Vera Rubin AI and focuses on low Earth orbit missions.
One cool feature: engineers will be able to monitor and control these systems from Earth, which is huge since fixing things in space isn't exactly easy.
Plus, NVIDIA's hiring spree (with some seriously high salaries) shows it's betting big on making AI a key part of future satellite tech.