NVIDIA unveils Space-1 to build AI systems for orbit

Engineers can monitor Space-1 from Earth

Unveiled at NVIDIA's GTC 2026 event, Space-1 uses its Vera Rubin AI and focuses on low Earth orbit missions.

One cool feature: engineers will be able to monitor and control these systems from Earth, which is huge since fixing things in space isn't exactly easy.

Plus, NVIDIA's hiring spree (with some seriously high salaries) shows it's betting big on making AI a key part of future satellite tech.