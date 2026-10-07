NVIDIA unveils Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, LPX rack at GTC
Technology
NVIDIA just revealed a full set of hardware at the GTC conference, hoping to make running AI smoother and cheaper for big data centers.
CEO Jensen Huang says its Vera CPU chip, Rubin GPU chip, and the new LPX rack are designed to handle everything from start to finish, making AI operations faster and more cost-effective.
NVIDIA LPX uses LPU saves energy
The upcoming LPX rack is the star here: it blends powerful GPUs with new LPU technology for quicker AI processing and less lag.
Ian Buck from NVIDIA pointed out that it's not just faster but also uses less energy, which could save money in the long run.
Plus, extra racks like Vera-Rubin NVL72 and Bluefield 4 STX are in the mix too, promising even better performance than rivals.