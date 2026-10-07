NVIDIA unveils Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, LPX rack at GTC

The upcoming LPX rack is the star here: it blends powerful GPUs with new LPU technology for quicker AI processing and less lag.

Ian Buck from NVIDIA pointed out that it's not just faster but also uses less energy, which could save money in the long run.

Plus, extra racks like Vera-Rubin NVL72 and Bluefield 4 STX are in the mix too, promising even better performance than rivals.