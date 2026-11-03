NVIDIA warns RTX 50-series prices rising amid memory shortage

NVIDIA is notifying users that its RTX 50-series graphics cards will see yet another significant price hike this week, pointing to a global memory shortage as the main reason.

The top-tier RTX 5090 currently costs $6,000, and is set to rise by a hefty nearly $500, while the more affordable RTX 5050 is going up $30 to $50.

If you're into gaming or creative work and rely on high-end GPUs, this price jump might sting.