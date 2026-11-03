NVIDIA warns RTX 50-series prices rising amid memory shortage
NVIDIA is notifying users that its RTX 50-series graphics cards will see yet another significant price hike this week, pointing to a global memory shortage as the main reason.
The top-tier RTX 5090 currently costs $6,000, and is set to rise by a hefty nearly $500, while the more affordable RTX 5050 is going up $30 to $50.
If you're into gaming or creative work and rely on high-end GPUs, this price jump might sting.
AMD and Intel prices remain unchanged
NVIDIA actually gave gamers and content creators a heads-up about these price hikes back in August, so it's not a total surprise.
The increases hit models from the flagship 5090 down to the 5050 and 5060, but older lines like the RTX 40-series and RTX 30-series won't be directly affected by this decision.
Meanwhile, AMD and Intel haven't changed their prices yet, so they could become more attractive options for anyone shopping around.
Also, expect resellers in the secondary market to get busier as people look for deals on previous-generation cards.