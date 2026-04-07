NVIDIA's announced SchedMD deal sparks Slurm control and chip concerns
When NVIDIA announced it would acquire SchedMD back in December 2025, it announced it would acquire SchedMD, giving it control of Slurm, the open-source software that basically keeps about 60% of the world's supercomputers running smoothly.
This move has sparked concerns among AI industry executives and supercomputer specialists, since Slurm is a go-to tool for training AI models and powering big government projects like weather forecasting.
People worry NVIDIA might now give its own chips an unfair advantage over rivals like AMD.
Experts watch NVIDIA's Slurm commitment
NVIDIA says it's committed to keeping Slurm open and supporting everyone, but industry experts are watching closely.
For many in tech, this deal is a big test: will NVIDIA keep things fair for all users, or start tilting the playing field?