NVIDIA's announced SchedMD deal sparks Slurm control and chip concerns Technology Apr 07, 2026

When NVIDIA announced it would acquire SchedMD back in December 2025, it announced it would acquire SchedMD, giving it control of Slurm, the open-source software that basically keeps about 60% of the world's supercomputers running smoothly.

This move has sparked concerns among AI industry executives and supercomputer specialists, since Slurm is a go-to tool for training AI models and powering big government projects like weather forecasting.

People worry NVIDIA might now give its own chips an unfair advantage over rivals like AMD.