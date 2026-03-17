NVIDIA's chip sales forecast to hit $1 trillion by 2027 Technology Mar 17, 2026

Big news from NVIDIA: CEO Jensen Huang said NVIDIA expects its Blackwell and Rubin chips to generate at least $1 trillion in revenue by the end of 2027, double an earlier projection of $500 billion in sales from those chips by the close of 2026.

This bold jump comes as everyone from startups to tech giants rushes to get their hands on NVIDIA's AI-focused chips.