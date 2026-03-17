NVIDIA's chip sales forecast to hit $1 trillion by 2027
Big news from NVIDIA: CEO Jensen Huang said NVIDIA expects its Blackwell and Rubin chips to generate at least $1 trillion in revenue by the end of 2027, double an earlier projection of $500 billion in sales from those chips by the close of 2026.
This bold jump comes as everyone from startups to tech giants rushes to get their hands on NVIDIA's AI-focused chips.
Fresh hardware on display
NVIDIA's stock got a quick boost after the announcement, with shares initially rising about 4.8% before later paring gains. The company's value is still holding strong at $4.4 trillion.
At the same event, Huang showed off some fresh hardware, including the Groq 3 Language Processing Unit and a rack system that makes Rubin GPUs up to 35 times more efficient.
More new chips are set to drop later this year.