NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 super resolution is now available for all

NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution for all GeForce RTX GPUs, supporting over 400 games. This update uses a next-generation AI model that's five times more powerful than before, giving you better lighting, cleaner edges, and clearer motion in your favorite titles.

Three models to match different performance needs DLSS 4.5 comes with three models: K, L, and M, to match different performance needs.

Early hands-on impressions and demos report noticeably improved image quality; performance impact varies by GPU generation and settings—some older cards may see a small performance cost, while frame-generation modes can raise effective frame rates on supported RTX 50-series GPUs.

Less ghosting and shimmering during fast action scenes The big win is less ghosting and shimmering during fast action scenes.

However, DLSS 4.5 is more computationally intensive and can incur a small performance cost; the impact varies by GPU generation and settings (cards with FP8 acceleration tend to show smaller penalties).

Still, if you're running compatible hardware, it's an easy way to make your games look better without much hassle.