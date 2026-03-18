NVIDIA's DLSS 5 sparks debate: Is AI altering our games?
NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 5, its latest tech for making 4K games look even more lifelike with better lighting, materials, and details.
But not everyone's happy. Some gamers say it changes how characters look and makes game worlds feel less real.
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang pushed back on the criticism, saying, "They're completely wrong," and explained that DLSS 5 works deeper than a simple filter, operating at the geometry level to understand 3D geometry, motion, and textures.
Developers can tweak DLSS 5 settings, but some fans aren't happy
NVIDIA said developers will be able to fine-tune DLSS 5 using detailed levers such as intensity, masking, and color grading.
Bethesda says artists can decide what gets changed, and players will be able to turn these effects off if they want.
Still, some fans online are calling the results "AI slop," especially when characters end up with unexpected cosmetic tweaks or when environments lose their warmth.
Who is Jensen Huang?
Huang is NVIDIA's CEO. He's known for pushing graphics tech forward, from GPUs to AI features like DLSS.