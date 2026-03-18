NVIDIA's DLSS 5 sparks debate: Is AI altering our games?

Developers can tweak DLSS 5 settings, but some fans aren't happy

NVIDIA said developers will be able to fine-tune DLSS 5 using detailed levers such as intensity, masking, and color grading.

Bethesda says artists can decide what gets changed, and players will be able to turn these effects off if they want.

Still, some fans online are calling the results "AI slop," especially when characters end up with unexpected cosmetic tweaks or when environments lose their warmth.