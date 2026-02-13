NVIDIA's engineers are writing 3 times more code, thanks to AI
NVIDIA just gave all 30,000 of its engineers access to Cursor AI, a smart coding assistant that handles everything from writing and reviewing code to testing and debugging.
The result? Engineers are pushing out three times more code—without adding extra bugs.
Cursor AI is designed to actually understand complex projects, and NVIDIA's VP Wei Luo says Cursor led to "significant increases in development velocity."
AI is the future of work at NVIDIA
This isn't just about speed—NVIDIA is growing fast (now at 36,000 employees) but still needs thousands more people.
That's why CEO Jensen Huang wants every possible task automated with AI, calling managers who resist change "insane."
For anyone curious about how tech giants work or where software jobs are heading, this is a glimpse into the future: smarter tools making big teams even more productive.