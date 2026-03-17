NVIDIA's GTC 2026: What to expect
NVIDIA's GTC 2026 kicks off March 16-19 in San Jose, bringing together about 30,000 attendees.
Expect a packed schedule with 700-plus workshops, a packed show floor with exhibits, and hands-on training labs, all focused on the future of AI.
Jensen Huang's keynote on March 16
The big moment is CEO Jensen Huang's keynote on March 16 at 11am. PT, where he'll talk about everything from next-gen AI chips to robots you can actually see in action.
Platforms like IGX Thor (positioned for orbital/space edge AI) were highlighted, along with updates on projects like Cosmos 3 and Uber robotaxis rolling out to more cities.
How to watch the keynote
If you're into robotics or just curious about how AI is changing real-world tech (think Disney's robotic Olaf making an appearance), this is one to watch.
Can't make it to California? The keynote will stream free at nvidia.com, allowing virtual viewers to watch the headline announcements.