NVIDIA's Huang says AI fluency is the new coding
Technology
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang thinks being "AI fluent" matters more than learning to code these days.
He describes it as a kind of creative teamwork—mixing your own expertise with AI's pattern-spotting skills.
Instead of replacing what you know, AI can help you spot things you might miss and work smarter, whether you're studying medicine, law, or engineering.
Skills like prompting and supervising AI are becoming must-haves
Huang warns that as AI becomes part of every industry, knowing how to guide and check its work will set people apart.
Skills like prompting and supervising AI are becoming must-haves for tomorrow's jobs—so getting comfortable with these tools now could give you a real edge.