NVIDIA's Huang says AI fluency is the new coding Technology Feb 12, 2026

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang thinks being "AI fluent" matters more than learning to code these days.

He describes it as a kind of creative teamwork—mixing your own expertise with AI's pattern-spotting skills.

Instead of replacing what you know, AI can help you spot things you might miss and work smarter, whether you're studying medicine, law, or engineering.