NVIDIA's Jensen Huang admits AI-generated content all looks the same Technology Mar 25, 2026

NVIDIA's new DLSS 5 feature is catching heat from gamers and developers who say it makes game graphics look too similar and unrealistic: some are even calling it "sloptracing."

On a recent podcast, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said he gets why people are concerned, admitting he's not a fan of AI-generated content that all looks the same.