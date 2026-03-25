NVIDIA's Jensen Huang admits AI-generated content all looks the same
Technology
NVIDIA's new DLSS 5 feature is catching heat from gamers and developers who say it makes game graphics look too similar and unrealistic: some are even calling it "sloptracing."
On a recent podcast, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said he gets why people are concerned, admitting he's not a fan of AI-generated content that all looks the same.
Huang defended DLSS 5 as a tool for artists
Huang defended DLSS 5 as a tool for artists to boost visuals without losing creative control, saying, it doesn't take away artistic control.
Still, an NVIDIA employee pointed out that DLSS 5 only uses 2-D frame data, adding fuel to the debate about how much say developers really have when using AI in games.