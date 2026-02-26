NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says AI won't replace software
Technology
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is reassuring everyone that AI isn't here to take over the software world—it's here to help.
After NVIDIA posted a huge 73% jump in revenue this quarter (hitting $68.13 billion), the company guided for $78 billion next quarter.
AI will work alongside existing tools, not push them out
Huang explained that AI will work alongside popular software like browsers and Excel, making them smarter and more productive instead of pushing them out.
He said incumbents are "well positioned" to embed AI and that AI agents will use existing tools, and believes platforms like Cadence, Synopsys, ServiceNow, and SAP will be even more important as AI starts handling more tasks behind the scenes.