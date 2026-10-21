NVIDIA's RTX Spark PCs offer up to 128GB unified memory
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped its RTX Spark PCs, packing up to 128GB of unified memory, seriously powerful stuff for anyone into AI, gaming, or creative work.
These machines are built to run heavy-duty tasks right on your desk, though cloud services may still be needed for others.
You'll find them from brands like ASUS, Dell, and HP.
RTX Spark achieves 1 petaflop locally
With Blackwell RTX graphics and NVIDIA's Grace CPU inside, these PCs deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI computing muscle.
That means developers can test AI models locally, and creators can handle massive projects without remote servers slowing them down.
It's a big step toward making high-end AI tools more accessible for everyone who wants to push the limits from home.