Nyarko and Salinas study finds professors prefer AI contract answers
Technology
Turns out, AI is making waves in the world of law.
In a recent study led by Daniel Nyarko, director of Stanford's Legal Innovation through Frontier Technology Lab, and Alejandro Salinas of LiftLab, law professors from 16 law schools reviewed thousands of contract law answers without knowing who wrote them.
Surprisingly, they picked AI-generated responses 75% of the time because they were clearer and more useful.
Researchers advise using AI alongside mentors
The research found that only 3.5% of AI answers were misleading or harmful to students, while human-written ones were over three times more likely to cause confusion.
Still, the researchers made it clear: AI is not here to take over classrooms. It is best used as a helpful teaching tool alongside real-life mentors.