NYC lab is making prosthetics smarter with data, not guesswork

Helping veterans—and opening doors for women in STEM

BRAVO Lab's mission is to improve care for veterans with limb loss. They use 3D tech to study how people move and balance, aiming for better rehab results.

Plus, their BRAVO for STEM program visits middle and high schools to introduce young women to science and engineering using prosthetic devices and models, aiming to encourage interest in STEM careers.

The BRAVO Lab conducts cutting-edge research that supports veterans with limb loss.