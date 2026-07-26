NYT: AI health ads on Facebook, Instagram use fake doctors
Technology
A New York Times investigation says Facebook and Instagram are flooded with AI-made health ads pushing sketchy supplements.
These videos use fake doctors and made-up diplomas to sell products like "Sculptique," which falsely claims to treat serious illnesses better than real medicine.
One woman, Pamela Wundrow, tried a supplement she saw in an ad and ended up sicker. It turned out it was recalled for salmonella.
NYT: Enforcement weak at Meta, TikTok
Meta and TikTok say they're cracking down on misleading health claims, but the NYT found enforcement is still weak.
One unnamed Chinese company used cheap AI to pump out 1,200 convincing videos every day, leaving people vulnerable as online rules lag behind what you'd see on TV.