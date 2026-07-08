NYU and Northeastern University find most child safety features ineffective

Snapchat 73% failed, Instagram 66% failed

Snapchat had the worst results (73% of its features failed) while Instagram wasn't far behind at 66%.

The study also pointed out issues like TikTok suggesting harmful search terms and Snapchat letting adults message minors without much restriction.

While social media companies pushed back on these findings, researchers say there's a real need for simple and effective protections to keep young users safe online.

Plus, Australia's new law banning people under 16 from social media is proving tough to enforce, even with stricter penalties this year.