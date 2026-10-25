NYU Langone finds DNA rewiring helps pancreatic cancer resist treatments
NYU Langone researchers have figured out how pancreatic cancer rewires its DNA to fight off treatments.
By analyzing 443,451 cancer cells, they found genetic changes that help this aggressive cancer spread and resist therapy: no wonder it has such a tough survival rate (nearly 85% die within five years of being diagnosed).
The study was published in Nature Genetics.
MYC and TIGIT as therapeutic targets
The researchers identified several genetic changes associated with pancreatic cancer progression, including MYC and TIGIT.
When they blocked MYC, the nastiest cancer cells chilled out and became easier for the immune system to spot.
Some cells also ramped up TIGIT to hide from immune attacks.
The scientists say targeting these genes could open up better treatment options, and drugs aimed at them are already being tested in clinical trials.