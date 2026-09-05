NYU study: Ozempic, Wegovy may raise male pattern hair loss
A fresh study out of NYU Grossman School of Medicine suggests that popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy could be linked to a higher chance of male pattern hair loss.
Published September 5, 2026, the research points to a possible connection between these medications and hair thinning in men.
Study suggests screening before GLP-1 prescriptions
Researchers looked at more than 205,000 people's health data and found that men with certain genetic markers, specifically those tied to higher GLP-1 receptor activity, were about 7% more likely to have male pattern baldness.
While the study didn't track current users of these drugs directly, patients could be screened and benchmarked for their risk of hair loss before being prescribed GLP-1 medications and explore ways to prevent hair loss, like pairing these medications with something like minoxidil.