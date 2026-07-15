Oak raises $60 million seed to modernize identity for AI
Technology
Oak, a new Israeli startup, just launched with a huge $60 million seed round.
Co-founded by cybersecurity pro Shai Morag and product specialist Tal Marom, Oak wants to ditch old-school identity systems that can't keep up with AI and hybrid work.
Their platform already helps big companies manage access for people, machines, and AI, all in one place.
Oak automates access reviews with AI
Backed by top VCs like Accel and Greylock Partners, Oak uses AI to constantly check who needs access to what, removing extra permissions in real time instead of waiting for slow reviews.
With a 50-person team and plans to expand in the US Oak is aiming to become the go-to name for smarter, safer identity management.