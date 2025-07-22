Obesity-linked cancer deaths surged in US over 2 decades

Obesity-linked cancer deaths in the US jumped four times from 1999 to 2020, with rates rising from about 3.73 to over 13 per million people. That's more than 33,000 lives lost in just two decades.

Disparities were stark across different groups The biggest increases hit women, older adults, Black and Native American communities, and people living in rural areas.

The Midwest saw the highest rates; Vermont was among the states with the highest numbers while Utah was among those with the lowest.

How obesity is linked to cancer Extra body fat can mess with hormones and cause chronic inflammation—both of which make certain cancers like breast, colon, and liver more likely or harder to treat.