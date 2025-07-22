NASA's new cooling tech could save astronauts tons of fuel
NASA has created a super-efficient cooling system to keep rocket fuel from evaporating during long trips to Mars.
Tested in 2025, this tech means astronauts won't have to worry about running out of fuel for the journey home.
How the system works
The system uses two helium cooling loops and high-tech insulation around the fuel tanks.
One loop chills the tanks down to -253°C, while the other blocks heat at -183°C.
As long as power is running, this setup keeps fuel cold with basically zero loss—even over months or years.
Significance of the new system
Without this kind of cooling, Mars missions could lose up to 16 tons of fuel every year—enough to leave crews stranded.
With NASA's new system, astronauts can store all the fuel they need for both directions, making longer and safer space adventures possible.