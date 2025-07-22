Next Article
Total solar eclipse on August 2, 2027: Key details
Heads up, sky-watchers: on August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will sweep across southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.
The Moon will block the Sun for up to six minutes and 23 seconds—the longest totality you'll see on land until at least 2114.
Path of the eclipse
The eclipse starts over the Atlantic and travels east through Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.
Local times range from early to mid-afternoon depending on where you are.
What to expect during totality?
During totality you'll spot the Sun's glowing corona—plus bright stars lighting up the daytime sky.
This is a rare chance for an unforgettable cosmic show—so if you're anywhere along the path next summer... don't miss it!