Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: A more durable foldable

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is here, and it's tougher than ever. The screen can handle 500,000 folds (that's over a decade of daily use), and at just 215g, it's the slimmest and lightest Fold yet.

Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 1TB storage You get an 8-inch main display with smooth 120Hz refresh, super-bright at 2,600 nits.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

Plus, it's got an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance—pretty rare for foldables.

More folds overall, but this 1 is tougher Samsung used a thicker ultra-thin glass layer and a new high-elastic adhesive for better durability.

The redesigned Armor FlexHinge also means smoother folding.

While OnePlus Open claims more folds overall, Samsung's focus is on everyday toughness you'll actually notice.