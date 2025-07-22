Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: A more durable foldable
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is here, and it's tougher than ever.
The screen can handle 500,000 folds (that's over a decade of daily use), and at just 215g, it's the slimmest and lightest Fold yet.
Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 1TB storage
You get an 8-inch main display with smooth 120Hz refresh, super-bright at 2,600 nits.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.
Plus, it's got an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance—pretty rare for foldables.
More folds overall, but this 1 is tougher
Samsung used a thicker ultra-thin glass layer and a new high-elastic adhesive for better durability.
The redesigned Armor FlexHinge also means smoother folding.
While OnePlus Open claims more folds overall, Samsung's focus is on everyday toughness you'll actually notice.
Priced at $2,000 (around ₹1.65 lakh)
At $2,000 (about ₹1.65 lakh), this one's definitely aimed at premium users who want style plus serious engineering.
If you want a foldable that feels future-proof—and don't mind the price tag—it might be worth checking out.