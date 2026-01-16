Odisha, IIT Madras roll out real-time road safety dashboard
Technology
Odisha and IIT Madras have teamed up to launch the "Road Awareness and Traffic Harmony" dashboard—a real-time platform that brings together road safety campaigns, accident reporting, and community action in one place.
The idea is to make roads safer by using live data and encouraging everyone to pitch in.
Why does this matter?
Odisha saw 6,142 road deaths (year not specified in the source).
Officials like Usha Padhee say the new dashboard is a big step toward saving lives through teamwork and quick action.
As Professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian puts it, this platform helps everyone get involved so help can reach where it's needed, fast.