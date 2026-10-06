Ofcom opens 1st Online Safety Act probe into Meta's Instants

Meta says it followed the rules by assessing risks and letting Ofcom know before launching Instants.

They've also built in safety features like blocking screenshots, reshares, and forwards, with extra protections for teens.

Still, Ofcom is taking this seriously: if Meta falls short on safety or the risks of illegal content and any risks posed to children, it could face major fines.

The outcome could set the tone for how social media platforms handle new features in the UK going forward.