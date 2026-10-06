Ofcom opens 1st Online Safety Act probe into Meta's Instants
Ofcom, the U.K.'s media regulator, has opened a formal investigation into Meta's Instants under the Online Safety Act — Meta's first such probe, but not Ofcom's first investigation under the Act (Ofcom launched an earlier investigation into an online suicide discussion forum in 2025).
Instants lets users send photos or videos that vanish after being viewed.
Ofcom wants to know if Meta really checked for risks like illegal content and child safety before rolling it out.
Meta defends instants, Ofcom warns fines
Meta says it followed the rules by assessing risks and letting Ofcom know before launching Instants.
They've also built in safety features like blocking screenshots, reshares, and forwards, with extra protections for teens.
Still, Ofcom is taking this seriously: if Meta falls short on safety or the risks of illegal content and any risks posed to children, it could face major fines.
The outcome could set the tone for how social media platforms handle new features in the UK going forward.