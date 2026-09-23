Ofcom probes Aylo's Pornhub age verification rollout using Apple's services
Technology
Ofcom, the U.K.'s media watchdog, is looking into how Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, rolled out its new age verification system this May.
The system uses Apple's services to try and keep under-18s off the site.
Now, Ofcom wants to know if Aylo did enough homework before launching it.
Online Safety Act could fine Aylo
Ofcom says strong age checks are key to keeping kids safe from adult content online, something it takes seriously.
If Aylo didn't follow the rules under the Online Safety Act, they could face some hefty fines: up to £18 million or 10% of their annual global turnover, whichever is greater.
The BBC has reached out to Aylo for its side of the story.