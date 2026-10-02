Off-By-1-Labs study finds AI fixed 26% patches in open source

A fresh study from 1Password's Off-By-1-Labs shows that AI still has a long way to go when it comes to fixing software vulnerabilities.

Researchers expected AI to solve about two-thirds of security issues, but it only managed solid fixes for suitable patches only 26% of the time across 6,080 patch attempts on six recently disclosed vulnerabilities in open source software.

Turns out, large language models (LLMs) struggle with the tricky details of cybersecurity on their own.