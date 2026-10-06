Off-By-1-Labs study finds AI fixes only 26% of software vulnerabilities
Technology
A fresh study from Off-By-1-Labs (part of 1Password) found that AI only manages to fix software vulnerabilities about 26% of the time.
So, while AI can spot problems, it still struggles to actually patch them up, reminding us that tech isn't magic just yet.
Off-By-1-Labs has shared flawed on GitHub
More than half of the AI-generated fixes either didn't work or caused new headaches.
Keith Hoodlet, who leads Off-By-1-Labs, says we still need people involved when patching security issues, AI can help find bugs, but fixing them is another story.
The team has even shared a tool called FLAWED on GitHub to encourage more research and better solutions.