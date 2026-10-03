Off-By-1-Labs study finds AI patching success 26% for software bugs

The study also revealed that over half of the AI-generated patches either failed or made things worse by introducing new bugs.

Keith Hoodlet, head of Off-by-1 Labs, pointed out that even if a patch looks good at first glance, hidden problems can pop up and mess with how apps work.

To help companies assess where AI-generated patches might produce better or worse outcomes and where human experts are most needed, 1Password has shared its FLAWED toolkit on GitHub.