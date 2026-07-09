Official Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 images surface
Technology
Official images of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 have surfaced before their big reveal on July 22.
The Watch 9 comes in two sizes (40mm, 44mm) and three colors (cream, green, and graphite), while the Ultra 2 sticks to one larger size (47mm) with gray or silver options.
Galaxy Watch design retained but pricier
Both watches keep their familiar circular screens in oval cases, but this year they're getting pricier.
Expect the Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 9 to cost up to €40 more than their predecessors, while LTE versions could jump by as much as €50.
The Ultra 2 is LTE-only at €749, a €50 increase, with both models featuring the usual health sensors, comfy silicone straps, and button layouts.