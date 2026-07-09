Official Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 images surface

Galaxy Watch design retained but pricier

Both watches keep their familiar circular screens in oval cases, but this year they're getting pricier.

Expect the Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 9 to cost up to €40 more than their predecessors, while LTE versions could jump by as much as €50.

The Ultra 2 is LTE-only at €749, a €50 increase, with both models featuring the usual health sensors, comfy silicone straps, and button layouts.