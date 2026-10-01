Okanagan Specialty Fruits tests AI after Washington heat disrupted harvesting
AI is making farming smarter, especially when it comes to picking the perfect time to harvest, even when the weather acts up.
After extreme heat threw off apple harvesting in Washington last year, Joel Carter at Okanagan Specialty Fruits is already experimenting with AI tools.
These systems, like the ones from Vivid Machines, use imagery to predict yields and help farmers make better decisions beyond just checking if fruit looks ripe.
AI forecasts strawberries and other crops
AI isn't just for apples; it's helping forecast strawberries and other crops too, with companies like FruitCast adapting predictions based on weather changes.
New gadgets (think ripeness detectors and drones) are popping up as well.
Still, some farmers may be cautious about sharing their data, and growers still like to keep people involved in critical decisions.
Driscoll's said some of its independent fruit growers in the UK have used FruitCast's technology.