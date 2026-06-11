Okinawa Institute finds acetylcholine spikes help mice adapt to surprises
Turns out, your brain's acetylcholine levels might be the secret to breaking stubborn habits.
Scientists at Okinawa Institute trained mice in a virtual maze and found that when the reward rules changed suddenly, their brains pumped out more acetylcholine.
Mice with higher levels handled surprises way better, showing this neurotransmitter helps us adapt after setbacks.
Study may aid addiction OCD Parkinson's
The cool part? The mice formed new habits without wiping out old ones, so they could switch back if needed.
Researchers think this could help people struggling with addiction, OCD, or Parkinson's by making it easier to shift away from rigid behaviors.
As they put it: "So understanding the chemistry of behavioral flexibility may, in the future, help us develop better treatments."