Ola Electric moves beyond vehicles with energy storage solutions
What's the story
Ola Electric has launched its 'Shakti' energy storage series, a major step toward harnessing clean energy at all levels. The new range uses indigenous lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology and is vertically integrated from cell to system. It includes three models: Shakti Gen2 for home use, Shakti Rack for commercial purposes, and Mahashakti for industrial and utility-scale applications.
Residential entry point
Shakti Gen2 for homes
The Shakti Gen2 model is a complete energy solution for homes, integrating battery backup, intelligent energy management, and solar storage. The 4.6kWh variant is priced at ₹99,999, while 9.2kWh variant costs ₹1,74,999. Both models can be pre-booked for ₹999 with deliveries starting in November 2026.
Commercial expansion
Shakti AC Rack and Shakti DC Rack for commercial use
The Shakti AC Rack and Shakti DC Rack models extend the same storage architecture into commercial applications.
The AC Rack integrates battery and inverter into a single system, while the DC Rack connects directly with compatible DC infrastructure.
Both these modular solutions are expected to be available from March 2027.
Industrial innovation
Mahashakti for industrial and utility-scale applications
At the top of the Shakti portfolio, Mahashakti takes Ola Shakti into industrial and grid-scale storage.
The Mahashakti Rack caters to large commercial and industrial loads, while the 6.26MWh Mahashakti container is made for utility-scale projects.
This architecture can be scaled from a single container to gigawatt-hour-scale energy storage plants.