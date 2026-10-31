Omar Yaghi develops MOF device producing 1,000L water from air
Technology
Nobel Prize-winning chemist Omar Yaghi has come up with a device that literally makes drinking water out of thin air (needs little power).
Using special materials called metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs, his invention can pull moisture even from super-dry places.
It's about the size of a shipping container and can make up to 1,000-liter of clean water each day, all off-grid.
MOF device could aid Caribbean
This could be a huge help for places hit by droughts or hurricanes, like the Caribbean during Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa.
In hard-hit spots like Grenada, it means less reliance on pricey imported water, and unlike desalination, it doesn't harm the ocean.
About 2.2 billion people lack safe drinking water worldwide.
The tech will even be tested in the Mojave Desert.