Omar Yaghi leaves US for Tsinghua to head AI institute

Yaghi to speed carbon capture materials

Yaghi will run a team blending AI and chemistry to speed up new material discoveries: think better tech for carbon capture and clean energy.

He's voiced worries about shrinking US research funding and says scientists must embrace AI to stay ahead: "Researchers need to engage with AI models... as a matter of survival of the advanced research system in the US."

His move shows just how central AI (and international collaboration) are becoming in science today.