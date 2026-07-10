Omar Yaghi leaves US for Tsinghua to head AI institute
Omar Yaghi, a chemist known for his work on clean energy materials, has relocated from the United States to lead a new AI-powered research institute at Tsinghua University in China.
Announced July 3, this move highlights how China is bringing in global science talent as AI becomes a game-changer for breakthroughs.
Yaghi to speed carbon capture materials
Yaghi will run a team blending AI and chemistry to speed up new material discoveries: think better tech for carbon capture and clean energy.
He's voiced worries about shrinking US research funding and says scientists must embrace AI to stay ahead: "Researchers need to engage with AI models... as a matter of survival of the advanced research system in the US."
His move shows just how central AI (and international collaboration) are becoming in science today.