Omspace, Asto Gate to explore infinity One launches in Japan
Technology
Ahmedabad startup Omspace Rocket and Exploration just signed a deal with Japan's Asto Gate Inc. to explore launching its reusable rocket, Infinity One, from upcoming Japanese spaceports.
The agreement was made official at the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Turkiye.
Omspace aims orbital launch January 2028
Omspace is aiming for its first orbital mission by January 2028.
The partnership's big focus is making rocket launches faster and cheaper: think reusing rockets and turning them around in just a day or two instead of building new ones each time.
This move comes as India's private space scene heats up, especially for launching small satellites into orbit.