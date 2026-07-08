On July 7 ChatGPT image generation failed for many users
Technology
On July 7, ChatGPT's image generation feature stopped working for many users: think failed attempts and error messages popping up everywhere.
The good news? Text-based chats were still fine.
OpenAI says they're on it, but some glitches might stick around a bit longer.
Codex Custom GPTs and analytics affected
It wasn't just image tools; Codex, Custom GPTs, and even workspace analytics had issues.
While most things are back online now, a few features (like compliance log downloads) are still buggy.
Indian users especially noticed the outage: many took to social media to share their struggles since India has over 100 million weekly active users on ChatGPT.