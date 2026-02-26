One pill a day as effective as multiple pills
A new study just showed that a once-a-day HIV pill works as well as taking multiple pills, making life a lot simpler for people living with HIV.
In the ARTISTRY-1 trial, 550 participants from 15 countries tried the BIC/LEN tablet, and after 48 weeks, nearly everyone kept their viral levels undetectable—matching results from more complicated regimens.
A simpler, healthier future for people living with HIV
Most people in the study were long-term survivors who'd been taking up to 11 pills a day for decades.
Switching to one daily tablet didn't just keep their HIV under control—it also lowered cholesterol and made them feel better about their treatment.
With more trials underway and regulatory reviews coming up, this could mean an easier, healthier future for those managing HIV.