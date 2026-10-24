OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 receive ColorOS 17 early
Technology
Surprise! The ColorOS 17 stable update just landed ahead of schedule for OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 phones.
Instead of October 29, it's already rolling out ahead of the previously announced schedule, bringing fresh animations, smarter AI features, and tighter security.
ColorOS 17 adds performance, AI tools
This 525MB update introduces Living Flow Design for smoother visuals and a Luminous Rendering Engine to boost performance.
You'll also find handy AI tools like Mind Space and Mind Suggest to help organize your stuff and fetch info faster.
Security gets a lift too with AI Face Swap Detection.
Just a heads-up: availability depends on your device model and region.