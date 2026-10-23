OnePlus 15 and Pad 4 receive Android 17 with ColorOS
Technology
OnePlus just dropped the stable Android 17 update for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Pad 4, but there is a twist: OxygenOS is out, and ColorOS is in.
The rollout started early in India, marking a big shift as these devices officially join OPPO's software ecosystem.
OnePlus 13 gets ColorOS October 30
This move is part of OnePlus merging more closely with OPPO after recent downsizing.
The next device to get ColorOS is the OnePlus 13 on October 30, with older flagships and Nord phones following soon.
It is truly the end of an era for OxygenOS fans.