OnePlus 16 design, key specs revealed in new leak
What's the story
OnePlus is said to be working on its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16. The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display with ultra-narrow bezels and a small, square camera bump. The information was shared by leaker Digital Chat Station, who also noted that the overall design of the phone would be similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 15.
Release details
OnePlus 16 won't be available in North America, Europe
The OnePlus 16 is expected to be launched in October, just like its predecessor. However, the phone won't be available in North America or Europe.
This news comes as a major blow for fans of the brand in those regions.
Tech specs
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, 9,000mAh battery expected
The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.
It will also sport a powerful 200MP telephoto camera and pack a massive 9,000mAh battery.
These specifications suggest that the upcoming device could be an impressive addition to the Android flagship market.
However, its limited availability in select markets is disappointing for many fans of the brand.