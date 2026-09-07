OnePlus 16 rumored with 9,000mAh battery and 185Hz display

Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 is expected to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, plus an OPPO-designed energy-saving chip to help that huge battery last longer.

Camera fans will appreciate the rumored triple setup: a sharp 200MP main camera and two more at 50MP each (telephoto and ultrawide), along with a high-res 50MP selfie cam.

The phone should feature a bright new BOE screen at 6.78-inch and launch in October, starting around ₹71,000.