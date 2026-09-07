OnePlus 16 rumored with 9,000mAh battery and 185Hz display
Technology
The next OnePlus flagship might be a game-changer for heavy users. It's rumored to come with a massive 9,000mAh battery, which is a big jump from last year's model.
The display could also get an upgrade to a super-smooth 185Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming feel even slicker.
OnePlus 16 expected October ₹71,000
Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 is expected to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, plus an OPPO-designed energy-saving chip to help that huge battery last longer.
Camera fans will appreciate the rumored triple setup: a sharp 200MP main camera and two more at 50MP each (telephoto and ultrawide), along with a high-res 50MP selfie cam.
The phone should feature a bright new BOE screen at 6.78-inch and launch in October, starting around ₹71,000.