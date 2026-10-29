OnePlus drops ColorOS 17 early for 15 and Pad 4
Technology
OnePlus just dropped its ColorOS 17 update earlier than planned: no waiting until October 29.
If you have a OnePlus 15 or Pad 4, you can already try out the new Android 17 features, plus OPPO's fresh interface tweaks and AI upgrades.
Even the OnePlus 15R, 13, and 13s are getting in on the early rollout.
OnePlus update brings Luminous Rendering Engine
This is part of a bigger update plan extending beyond 2026.
Next up: the OnePlus Open and Nord CE6 get ColorOS 17 in November, with more models like the OnePlus 12R following in December.
The update brings smoother animations thanks to the Luminous Rendering Engine, a more intuitive UI, and definitely a noticeable shift from OxygenOS for longtime users.