OnePlus halts new device launches in US and Europe
Technology
OnePlus just announced it won't launch any new phones or gadgets in the US and Europe anymore.
If you already own a OnePlus device, don't worry; support and updates aren't going anywhere.
The move comes as making smartphones gets pricier and global demand keeps dropping.
OPPO leads shake-up, OnePlus cuts back
This is all part of a bigger shake-up by OnePlus's parent company, OPPO.
OnePlus is cutting back in India too, shifting focus to its home market in China, while pushing its Realme brand elsewhere, like the Nordics.
With smartphone shipments falling and OnePlus's US market share dipping below 1%, it looks like brands are rethinking where they put their energy right now.