OnePlus launches N series in India with N6 priced ₹18,000-₹25,000
OnePlus just introduced its new N series smartphones in India, aiming right at the "young and neo generation" who now make up 44% of all smartphone purchases in India.
The first model, OnePlus N6, drops on June 30 and is priced in the ₹18,000 to ₹25,000 target segment, definitely more wallet-friendly.
N series expands OnePlus choices
The N series brings classic OnePlus perks like long battery life, smooth performance, and a sleek look to a wider crowd.
As OnePlus India VP Ford put it, the ₹18,000-₹25,000 segment sits at the center of India's smartphone market today, but it is also where expectations from technology are changing the fastest.
With the N series joining Nord and flagship models, OnePlus is clearly doubling down on giving more choices to everyone looking for solid features without breaking the bank.