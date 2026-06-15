OnePlus launches N series in India with N6 priced ₹18,000-₹25,000

N series expands OnePlus choices

The N series brings classic OnePlus perks like long battery life, smooth performance, and a sleek look to a wider crowd.

As OnePlus India VP Ford put it, the ₹18,000-₹25,000 segment sits at the center of India's smartphone market today, but it is also where expectations from technology are changing the fastest.

With the N series joining Nord and flagship models, OnePlus is clearly doubling down on giving more choices to everyone looking for solid features without breaking the bank.