OnePlus launches N6 midrange phone with MediaTek Dimensity 6360 chip
OnePlus just dropped its first N series phone, the OnePlus N6, aimed squarely at midrange buyers.
You get a big 6.8-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh, a bright screen for outdoor use, and MediaTek's Dimensity 6360 Apex chip under the hood.
Storage goes up to 128GB, and you can pick 4GB or 6GB of RAM.
OnePlus N6 IP65 50MP 8,000mAh
The N6 runs on OxygenOS 16 and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, handy if life gets messy.
Camera-wise, there's a sharp 50MP main lens plus AI tools like AI Perfect Shot and AI Unblur for your pics.
Battery life shouldn't be an issue thanks to the huge 8,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Prices start at ₹22,999 (4GB/128GB) and ₹24,999 (6GB/128GB).
Sales kick off July 4 on OnePlus.com, Amazon, the Store app, and select offline stores in Fresh Mint or Midnight Green colors.