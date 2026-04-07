OnePlus launches Nord 6 in India, sales start April 9

Starts at ₹38,999 with 256GB

The Nord 6 starts at ₹38,999 (8GB RAM) and ₹41,999 (12GB RAM), both with roomy 256GB storage. HDFC and Axis Bank credit card holders get an extra ₹3,000 off.

Available in Fresh Mint, Quick Silver, and Pitch Black, the phone packs a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a huge 9,000mAh battery with speedy 80W charging.

Camera fans get a sharp 50MP main lens plus an ultra-wide option, and selfie lovers can count on a crisp 32MP front camera.