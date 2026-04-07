OnePlus launches Nord 6 in India, sales start April 9
Technology
OnePlus just dropped the Nord 6 in India, showing off a fresh look with ultra-slim bezels and a bold square camera island.
Sales kick off April 9 at noon, so if you're eyeing an upgrade, it's almost time.
Starts at ₹38,999 with 256GB
The Nord 6 starts at ₹38,999 (8GB RAM) and ₹41,999 (12GB RAM), both with roomy 256GB storage. HDFC and Axis Bank credit card holders get an extra ₹3,000 off.
Available in Fresh Mint, Quick Silver, and Pitch Black, the phone packs a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a huge 9,000mAh battery with speedy 80W charging.
Camera fans get a sharp 50MP main lens plus an ultra-wide option, and selfie lovers can count on a crisp 32MP front camera.