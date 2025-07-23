OnePlus launches Pad Lite tablet in India, starts at ₹12,999 Technology Jul 23, 2025

OnePlus just dropped its new Pad Lite tablet in India, aiming for budget-conscious users who want solid features without breaking the bank.

It's got an 11-inch display with up to 500 nits brightness—great for streaming or scrolling.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G100 chip, with options for 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.