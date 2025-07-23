OnePlus launches Pad Lite tablet in India, starts at ₹12,999
OnePlus just dropped its new Pad Lite tablet in India, aiming for budget-conscious users who want solid features without breaking the bank.
It's got an 11-inch display with up to 500 nits brightness—great for streaming or scrolling.
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G100 chip, with options for 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Slim design, huge battery, and OxygenOS
At just 7.39mm thick and weighing 530g, the Pad Lite is easy to carry around.
The huge 9,340mAh battery should last all day and charges up quickly with its 33W fast charger.
You get OxygenOS, multitasking tools like Open Canvas, easy file sharing with Quick Share and O+ Connect, plus Kids Mode if you're sharing it at home.
Pricing and availability
The Wi-Fi model (6GB RAM) starts at ₹12,999, while the LTE version (8GB RAM) costs ₹14,999.
Sales kick off August 1 online and in stores across India—making this tablet one of the more affordable options out there for students or anyone on a budget.