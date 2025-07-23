Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series coming to India on August 21
Google's Pixel 10 series is officially landing in India on August 21, just a day after its global reveal.
The lineup includes four new phones—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold—all promising fresh design tweaks and smarter AI features.
Pre-order special deals and promo codes
If you sign up for pre-orders by August 19 on the Google Store, you can snag promo codes and special deals.
There are also perks like exchange bonuses, up to 24 months of no-cost EMIs, and money-back offers.
Plus, the new Pixels run on the powerful Tensor G5 chip with Android 16 and bring handy AI tools like "Speak-to-Tweak" in Photos and a brand-new "Pixel Sense" assistant.